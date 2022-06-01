SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple fire trucks arrived at a Santa Rosa home to respond to a fire Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Fire Department announced on Twitter. As of 4:47 p.m., the fire is under control.

The structure fire was on the 1800 block of Happy Valley Road where fire crews initially responded to the incident shortly after 4 p.m., officials said. The fire was primarily at the home with minimal spread to the vegetation around it.

Video posted by fire officials shows flames coming out in front of the house.

Officials said five fire trucks, two wildland engines, one ladder truck, one battalion chief, and one fire investigator were at the scene responding. Cal Fire also assisted with the response.