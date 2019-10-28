Multiple fires broke out across Bay Area Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Multiple fires burned across the Bay Area on Sunday.

Smoke was blowing across the Bay causing unhealthy air qualities in many areas.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 11 a.m. on Monday for parts of the North Bay, East Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and San Francisco Peninsula Coast.

Here is a map that shows the locations of where each fire burned Sunday:

Sonoma County

The Kincade Fire has been burning in Sonoma County since Wednesday night.

The fire has grown to 54,298 acres and is 5-percent contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

A total of 94 structures have been destroyed and 17 damaged.

Two firefighters were injured on Sunday. One suffered minor burn injuries and was taken to a burn center. The second firefighter had more significant burns and was airlifted to Davis.

Cal Fire expects to have full containment of the fire by November 7.

Oakley

The first fire that broke out in Oakley on Sunday morning was in the Summer Lake neighborhood.

It burned a total of 25 acres.

A second fire broke out burning about 10 acres in the area of Knightsen Avenue and Delta Road.

Evacuation orders were in place for both fires but were lifted by 8:30 a.m.

Carquinez Bridge

Two fires forced Interstate-80 at the Carquinez Bridge to close on Sunday for most of the day.

A fire near Crockett burned about 200-acres.

A second fire was burning near homes in the Glen Cove area of Vallejo.

All lanes of the interstate have since been reopened.

Clayton

A fire burning in Clayton around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday forced residents to evacuate.

As of 5:52 p.m., residents in the areas of Clayton Court, Leon Court, Leon Drive, and Leon Way were allowed to return home.

There is no word on how big the fire was.

Lafayette

A tennis club in Lafayette near Highway 24 was destroyed in a blaze that broke out early in the afternoon.

Fire officials say an outbuilding was damaged and a residential structure had minor damage.

Evacuations were issued, but have since been lifted.

Martinez

A 50-acre fire burned in the area of Alhambra Avenue and Forest Way in Martinez.

The fire started around 4 p.m. and no structures were damaged.

Evacuation orders were issued but have since been lifted.

