Multiple fires broke out across the Bay Area after rare thunderstorm, heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Multiple fires burned across the Bay Area Sunday after a rare summer thunderstorm.

Alameda County

Multiple fires were reported near the Calaveras Reservoir and Indian Creek in Sunol.

Firefighters are fighting a brush fire along Calaveras Rd. and Indian Creek Rd. in Alameda County.

More information can be found here.

Contra Costa County

In an alert, Cal Fire said a Fire Warning on Morgan Territory Road had been issued due to the growing fire, which was sparked by lightning earlier Sunday.

Multiple fires caused by lightning that broke out across the county are being called the Deer Complex.

The fires are south of Briones Valley Road in Brentwood, at Marsh Creek and Deer Valley roads, and inside Round Valley Regional Park.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the area.

More information can be found here.

Santa Clara County

The Marsh Fire was reported before 2 pm and burned a total of 585-acres. It took place in the area of Arroyo Hondo Rd. and Oakridge Rd, northeast of Milpitas.

More information can be found here.

Marin County

Multiple small lightning fires broke out. Smoke is visible on Mount Tam.

The first fire that broke out in Mount Barnaby has potential for 15-20 acres. There are currently no evacuation orders.

#Fire1-3 Update ( Fire in the area of Mount Barnaby) update 10 acres, potential for 15-20 acres. No current evacuation orders or warnings in place, no structures threatened. @CALFIRE Aircraft and Marin ground resources are at scene. Fire information hotline 415-473-7191. pic.twitter.com/RMdrKidAl0 — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 16, 2020

A lightning-caused fire at Devils Gulch Fire Rd. near Samuel P. Taylor State Park also broke out. No injuries have been reported or caused damage to any structures.

According to Marin County Fire, all known fires are staffed with crews working to contain.

Monterey County

The River Fire was reported around 3 am and burned a total of 300 acres South of Salinas. The evacuation advisory remains in place.

#RiverFire [update] S of Salinas (Monterey Co) now 300 acres, 10% contained. The evacuation advisory remains in place for Mt. Toro Access Rd & San Benancio Rd from Troy Ln to Corral de Tierra. pic.twitter.com/IAFPsZFn2z — CAL FIRE BEU (@CALFIREBEU) August 17, 2020

Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: