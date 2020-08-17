Multiple fires broke out across the Bay Area after rare thunderstorm, heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Multiple fires burned across the Bay Area Sunday after a rare summer thunderstorm.
Alameda County
Multiple fires were reported near the Calaveras Reservoir and Indian Creek in Sunol.
Firefighters are fighting a brush fire along Calaveras Rd. and Indian Creek Rd. in Alameda County.
Contra Costa County
In an alert, Cal Fire said a Fire Warning on Morgan Territory Road had been issued due to the growing fire, which was sparked by lightning earlier Sunday.
Multiple fires caused by lightning that broke out across the county are being called the Deer Complex.
The fires are south of Briones Valley Road in Brentwood, at Marsh Creek and Deer Valley roads, and inside Round Valley Regional Park.
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the area.
Santa Clara County
The Marsh Fire was reported before 2 pm and burned a total of 585-acres. It took place in the area of Arroyo Hondo Rd. and Oakridge Rd, northeast of Milpitas.
Marin County
Multiple small lightning fires broke out. Smoke is visible on Mount Tam.
The first fire that broke out in Mount Barnaby has potential for 15-20 acres. There are currently no evacuation orders.
A lightning-caused fire at Devils Gulch Fire Rd. near Samuel P. Taylor State Park also broke out. No injuries have been reported or caused damage to any structures.
According to Marin County Fire, all known fires are staffed with crews working to contain.
Monterey County
The River Fire was reported around 3 am and burned a total of 300 acres South of Salinas. The evacuation advisory remains in place.
