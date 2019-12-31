Multiple homes in San Ramon burglarized in one night

SAN RAMON (KRON) – Neighborly advice from community members who live in a San Ramon neighborhood that was burglarized over the weekend.

Police there say there were six burglaries on Saturday night alone and that even though this is unusual, burglaries are on the rise in the city.

“So shocking that it’s happening in our neighborhood as well,” Neeraj Chourasia said.

Asterbell Drive is a quiet road in a peaceful neighborhood in San Ramon but on Saturday night, police say three suspects broke a glass door in the back of someone’s home and stole jewelry inside.

When the owner arrived home, the men were still in there and quickly escaped and jumped into a dark-colored Mercedes Benz waiting out front.

“They look for a house that looks like it’s not occupied, so many of the lights are off or the cars not in the driveway,” Sergeant Robert Ransom said.

Neighbors on one of the streets that were targeted say they are beefing up their security, installing a steel door out back and adding more cameras around their house.

“The only reason to moving out to this area was because it’s a safe community and now it’s starting to happen here too so I don’t know what to do now,” Chourasia said.

Police say the burglaries happened on both the East and West sides of San Ramon and while they are unsure if the same suspects were to blame for all of the incidents, they say people were likely targeted because their homes were empty, left in darkness or cars were not in the driveway.

They ask everyone to leave a light on, install security systems and make it look like you are home when you leave the house.

“It’s disturbing for us as a police agency to see this,” Ransom said.

“I have my whole family in here. I don’t know how to handle that right now I’m also pretty scared,” Chourasia said.

At this time, the suspects have not been caught.