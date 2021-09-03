Multiple injured following major collision in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people, including two teens, were seriously injured following a car crash in Santa Rosa Thursday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., Santa Rosa police officers responded to a serious car collision at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and Burbank Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a black GMC pickup truck on its side and a silver BMW sedan with major damage.

Initial investigation revealed the driver of the BMW was a 16-year-old boy. Police say he was driving eastbound on Sebastopol Road, east of Stony Point Road.

He caused a minor collision with a car on Sebastopol Road, about 500 feet east of Stony Point Road.

No one was injured in that collision.

Police say the 16-year-old driver fled the area and did not stop to exchange information.

After the first collision, witnesses reported the BMW continued eastbound on Sebastopol Road and accelerated to 60 or 70 MPH.

At the intersection of Sebastopol Road and Burbank Avenue, a black GMC pick-up was driving westbound on Sebastopol Road and began to turn southbound onto Burbank Avenue.

In the middle of the intersection, the BMW crashed into the side of the pick-up, causing the pick-up to roll. The BMW continued to move forward, but the impact of the collision caused the BMW to veer southeast, over the sidewalk and into a parking lot.

Santa Rosa Police Department

SRPD is investigating if the BMW ran through a red traffic light at this intersection. SRPD Accident Investigators took over the investigation and Field & Evidence Technicians processed the entire scene.

At this time, it is unknown if the driver of the BMW was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, but his possible impairment is under investigation.

The roadway was closed until 3 a.m.

In the BMW with the 16-year-old driver, a 21-year-old man was in the front passenger seat and a 15-year-old girl who was in the backseat.

The driver, from Santa Rosa, was initially taken to a local hospital before being transported to a regional medical center. Officials say he is in serious condition, but is expected to recover.

The 21-year-old passenger, from Santa Rosa, is at a local hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The 15-year-old girl, from Santa Rosa, was initially taken to a local hospital but was later transported to a Bay Area medical center and is in serious condition.

There were two people inside the GMC pick-up truck, only described as a male and a female. The male is in a local hospital receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SRPD.