SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of 100-200 off-road motorcycles and ATVs performing a sideshow on the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon, authorities told KRON4. Video (above) shows approximately 10 ATV/motorcycle riders on the Bay Bridge.

An accident then occurred off the bridge on the Fremont Street off-ramp exit, CHP said. Three people were subsequently taken into custody.

One of those three taken into custody was involved in the accident. The injured person, who was riding either an ATV or motorcycle, was taken to a nearby hospital with ‘major’ injuries.







Photos show CHP officers making an arrest at the intersection of Fremont Street and Howard Street. One individual appears injured on the ground as officers attend to the person.

The incident happened around 3:05 p.m. No lanes were closed due to the accident, CHP said.