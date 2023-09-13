(KRON) — Several people were arrested on Monday in Pittsburg for multiple crimes including murder, the police department said. A 19-year-old man is still being sought following a July 14 homicide.

Back in July, several men shot into a moving car in the 2100 block of Crestview Boulevard. The shooting resulted in the death of a man and serious injury to another.

Around 5 a.m. on Monday, a total of 10 search warrants were served in Pittsburg, Antioch, Oakley and Pleasant Hill. Nine people were arrested for various crimes including murder, firearms violations and narcotics-related offenses, police said.

Many of those who were arrested are believed to be associated with an East Contra Costa County gang involved in criminal activity. There are also other multiple ongoing investigations involving one or more of these individuals, PPD said.

Amen Syrius Allen, 19, of Pittsburg is wanted in connection to the July 14 murder. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact their local law enforcement. Photo: Pittsburg Police Department

This is investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gutierrez at 925-252-4095 or the PPD’s Tip Line at 925-252-4040.