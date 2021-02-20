Multiple people displaced after San Jose market burns down

SAN JOSE (BCN) – Eight people were displaced from apartments above a neighborhood market that burned Saturday morning in San Jose, fire officials said.

2nd alarm fire at 801 locust st. Crews responded to a fully involved market on the first floor that spread to 3 upstairs units. One of the 8 residents rescued by fire crews. No resident injuries and one minor firefighter injury. Red Cross to assist displaced fire under control. pic.twitter.com/BaUUQhtTqR — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 20, 2021

Neighbors spotted smoke about 6:45 a.m. coming from the Sidhu Market at the corner of Locust and Virginia streets, and crews arrived to find the small store on fire, San Jose fire officials said.

Seven residents living on the second floor escaped on their own, but firefighters had to assist an eighth person safely out of the building.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm blaze. The three units above were damaged by smoke and the Red Cross was assisting residents with shelter, fire officials said.

The market was gutted, fire officials said. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.