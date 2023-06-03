(KRON) — Multiple people were injured after a police chase led to a Saturday overnight collision in Danville, authorities said. The chase began around 1 a.m. Saturday when the suspect car ran a red light, and a Danville police officer tried to pull the car over.

The suspect vehicle ran a red light, crashed into another car, rolled over on its roof and caught fire. The collision happened in the area of the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Crow Canyon Road.

The driver of the suspect vehicle suffered “major” injuries, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department.

Five occupants from the suspect vehicles were rescued and taken to the hospital. Two occupants of the other vehicle were not injured, authorities said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.