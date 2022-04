SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet.

The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground where multiple unidentified people were shot.

Police are not released the condition of the victims or the number of victims from the shooting.

No other information was released as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.