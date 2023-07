(KRON) — Multiple people were shot in Hayward on Tuesday night, the Hayward Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Hayward police responded to the 400 block of Ranker Place and found multiple victims. Police could not confirm the number of victims or the severity of the injuries.

As of Tuesday night, there were no fatalities and no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.