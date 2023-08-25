(KRON) — Multiple people were shot in Oakland on Friday and two people were arrested in connection to the incident, the Oakland Police Department said.

OPD responded to the 6200 block of International Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m. for the shooting. Officers found one victim, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Shortly afterward, more victims arrived at local hospitals, OPD said. An investigation revealed that all of them suffered their injuries at the shooting on International Boulevard.

All of the victims are in stable condition, according to police. OPD did not specify how many victims were reported.

Officers located two people involved in the shootings and arrested them while they were trying to escape using public transportation, according to police.

OPD is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 238-3426.