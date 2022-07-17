OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a car that crashed into a water canal Sunday night in Oakland, the Oakland Fire Department confirmed to KRON4. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 880 and Hegenberger Road where a driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

A male driver in his 50s drove off northbound I-880 between 66th Avenue and High Street, officials said. The driver’s side was submerged, but crews were able to get him out, treat him, and take him to a nearby hospital.

The driver was conscious when crews arrived for the rescue. California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

A previous version of the article reported “people” were trapped inside the vehicle. Oakland Fire Department later sent out information only one person was involved in the incident.

