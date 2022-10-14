OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — “Several” pets died after an apartment fire Thursday afternoon, the Oakland Fire Department (OFD) announced on Twitter. Six residents of the building were also displaced, and one OFD firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

(Photo from Oakland Fire Department)

The fire happened at an apartment building at 339 Lester Ave. Officials said a hot spot of the fire was inside a two-story and two-bedroom unit.

The fire was kept to the apartment unit of origin, according to OFD Chief Reginald Freeman.

OFD neither specified what kind of pets died nor exactly how many pets. The six displaced residents were referred to Red Cross for housing support, and no civilian injuries were reported.

“Thank you to @OaklandFireCA for your quick and professional response. Grateful all are safe. Sending support to those displaced and who lost their pets,” Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas wrote on Twitter.

