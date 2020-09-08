Multiple power outages reported across the Bay Area on Labor Day

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pge pg&e

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 18: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. California lawmakers are saying that PG&E is considering bankruptcy after a report released by Cal Fire investigators earlier this month showed that PG&E was tied to 12 California wildfires in […]

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Thousands of Bay Area residents are without power on Monday evening as power outages have occurred.

Some have been caused by the hot weather, others are still being investigated at this time, according to PG&E.

Here is a list of the latest outages:

  • Walnut Creek: 4,428 customers – Cause to be determined
  • Orinda: 775 customers – Cause to be determined
  • San Carlos: 1,359 customers – Preliminary investigation cause by hot weather
  • Redwood City: 1,188 customers – Cause to be determined
  • Menlo Park: 2,499 customers – Preliminary investigation to be an equipment issue
  • South San Jose: 1,776 customers – Cause is due to weather

Click here for PG&E Outage Map.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News