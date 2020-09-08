Multiple power outages reported across the Bay Area on Labor Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 18: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. California lawmakers are saying that PG&E is considering bankruptcy after a report released by Cal Fire investigators earlier this month showed that PG&E was tied to 12 California wildfires in […]

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Thousands of Bay Area residents are without power on Monday evening as power outages have occurred.

Some have been caused by the hot weather, others are still being investigated at this time, according to PG&E.

Here is a list of the latest outages:

Walnut Creek: 4,428 customers – Cause to be determined

Orinda: 775 customers – Cause to be determined

San Carlos: 1,359 customers – Preliminary investigation cause by hot weather

Redwood City: 1,188 customers – Cause to be determined

Menlo Park: 2,499 customers – Preliminary investigation to be an equipment issue

South San Jose: 1,776 customers – Cause is due to weather

Click here for PG&E Outage Map.

