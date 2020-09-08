Multiple power outages reported across the Bay Area on Labor Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Thousands of Bay Area residents are without power on Monday evening as power outages have occurred.
Some have been caused by the hot weather, others are still being investigated at this time, according to PG&E.
Here is a list of the latest outages:
- Walnut Creek: 4,428 customers – Cause to be determined
- Orinda: 775 customers – Cause to be determined
- San Carlos: 1,359 customers – Preliminary investigation cause by hot weather
- Redwood City: 1,188 customers – Cause to be determined
- Menlo Park: 2,499 customers – Preliminary investigation to be an equipment issue
- South San Jose: 1,776 customers – Cause is due to weather
Click here for PG&E Outage Map.
