SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department put out a 1-alarm fire in the city’s Fillmore neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 7 a.m. this morning. People are being told to avoid the 1200 block of Buchanan Street, between Eddy and Turk streets.

Three adults and one child were rescued, according to the fire department. One of the adults was in critical condition due to smoke inhalation. Two other adults and the child were treated for minor smoke inhalation and released on the scene.

The buildings on the left and right of 1232 Turk Street had some smoke and water damage, the department continued. Residents of the area are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters are planning on staying until around 10 a.m., “mopping up.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.