SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There were multiple shootings in the Tenderloin and south of Market neighborhoods over the weekend, reported Commander Raj Vaswani in a series of tweets.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday a man was shot during an argument at Harriet and Howard streets.

Earlier Saturday, around noon, Vaswani stated that officers responded to a shooting reported at Golden Gate Avenue at Leavenworth. He stated that there was an argument in a group. The suspect pulled out a weapon and began shooting at a fleeing victim. An arrest was made, though the identity of the suspect has not been released. Police are searching for the identity of the victim. The SFPD later clarified that this occurred Friday evening.

Another man was shot during a possibly gang-related confrontation on the 600 block of Geary (between Leavenworth and Jones) around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Also in the Tenderloin, at Ellis and Hyde streets suspects shot a victim from a car and fled. No arrest has been made.

There were also two stabbings overnight Sunday: one on the unit block of 9th Street, in which an arrest was made, and another in the area of United Nations Plaza, in which no arrest has been made.