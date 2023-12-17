(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating illegal sideshow activity that occurred in multiple Oakland locations in the early morning of Dec. 17.

Around 1:30 a.m., Oakland officers responded to several calls reporting sideshow activity, as well as multiple ShotSpotter activations, in the area of 55th and Bancroft Avenues.

When officers were on the scene, they located approximately 50 vehicles and 200 spectators participating in illegal sideshow activity. Vehicles fled the scene as police began to break up the sideshow.

Police said they were able to locate evidence of a shooting. However, officers did not find any victims injured by gunfire or any property struck.

According to police, there were reports of sideshow activity in the area of 35th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard around 2 a.m.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to West Grand Avenue and Maritime Street for reports of an active Sideshow. Upon arrival, officers witnessed approximately 50 vehicles participating in illegal sideshow activity. Many of the participants fled the scene in multiple directions due to reports of gunfire, police said. Officers did not locate any victims injured by gunfire or any property struck.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (510)-238-3728.