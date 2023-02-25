OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple sideshows took place overnight in Oakland, and a big-rig was involved in one of them.

The first sideshow occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Hegenberger Road and Coliseum Way. Vehicles were seen doing donuts across all lanes as a crowd of people watched.

The second sideshow occurred on northbound Interstate 880 near 66th Avenue at 1:45 a.m. There were multiple reports of sideshow activity on the freeway.

The third sideshow occurred at Maritime and Grand Avenues at around 2:30 a.m. Video shows a semi-truck participating in the sideshow by driving around in circles. The crowd then hopped on the back of the truck’s trailer.

Oakland police told KRON4 they are working to gather more information. OPD is aware of several people who were engaged in the overnight sideshows.