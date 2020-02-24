Multiple sideshows in San Francisco, no arrests made

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple sideshows were reported in San Francisco over the weekend.

The San Francisco Police Department said on Saturday night they received information that several vehicles were driving to the city for a “sideshow meetup.”

Police say the vehicle initially met in the Candlestick Park area at around 12:30 a.m. and proceeded across the city.

The sideshows took place in several police districts and each had about 50 to 100 vehicles present, including numerous bystanders and spectators, police said.

Police say that the sideshows took place in the areas of 23rd and Dolores Streets, Geary Boulevard and 30th Avenue, Market and Clayton Streets, and Loomis Street and Barneveld Avenue.

There were no injuries or collisions reported.

Authorities did not make any arrests or issue any citations.

Police say they are working to determine the identity of the persons and vehicles participating in the sideshows.

Anyone with information including vehicle license plates or video is asked to call the SFPD.

