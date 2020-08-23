Multiple small fires reported along I-280 in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — San Bruno police are fire departments are on scene of multiple small fires west of I-280 in San Bruno, officials announced Saturday.

Firefighters are working a grass fire along the area of I-280, south of Crystal Springs and Peninsula High School.

Fire department officials advise there is no need to evacuate at this time.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area of Courtland Drive and surrounding areas.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

