(KRON) — Several schools in Sonoma are under lockdown as the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office investigates a threat. Sonoma Valley High School and Creekside High School, which share the same campus, are both on lockdown due to the threat at Sonoma Valley HS.

Adele Harrison Middle School and Prestwood Elementary are also on lockdown due to their proximity to Sonoma Valley HS, authorities said. There is no threat to these two schools, according to the sheriff’s office, but they are on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Authorities advise people to avoid the area of all four schools as the lockdown continues.

Sonoma Valley and Creekside high schools are located on Highway 12 south of MacArthur Street.

