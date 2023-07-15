CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — South Bay smoke shops are being targeted by burglars. Store owners feel like more could be done to prevent these smash and grabs.

At least two smoke shop owners in San Jose and two in Campbell have been burglarized in recent weeks. This shop’s owner says it’s driving them out of business — permanently.

At Xotic Smokes in Campbell, the owner didn’t want to be identified on camera after being burglarized for the third time in the last few weeks.

“I’d assume cops would show up because it was 6:30 a.m. broad daylight, they were in here for like an hour, no one showed up,” the owner said.

He’s not alone, multiple other smoke shops in Campbell and San Jose have been burglarized over the last few weeks.

“Authorities I don’t think they really care about smoke shops,” the owner continued.

On Friday night, the Twilight Zone Smoke Shop near Capitol and Vista Point Drive was broken into after a vehicle rammed into the front of their store. It’s the same tactic used in other burglaries.

They use a stolen car and then rammed the car through the front glass — sometime in the early morning.

Vapors smokeshop was also burglarized in Campbell and police say officers did not pursue the suspect because of their policy.

No police pursuit for non-violent crimes that do not involve a firearm.

One owner says it’s time for that policy to change

“I believe the policy needs to be re-evaluated,” Vapors Smoke Shop owner Jamie Giarratana said. “They need to have a good hard look at what’s going on because people want to close up shop and move out of California, and if we want the economy to thrive, we have to change this.”

KRON4 reached out to the police to see any updates if any suspects from these robberies have been caught, and we have not heard back.

Business owners are fed up with losing thousands of dollars.