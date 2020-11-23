Multiple stabbed at San Jose church; 2 dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple people were stabbed and two died Sunday night at a church in San Jose, according to officials.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said two people died from their injuries.

San Jose police responded to Grace Baptist Church at 484 E San Fernando St. around 8:45 p.m. following reports of a possible stabbing.

Officials confirmed that there are multiple stabbing victims, some with life threatening injuries.

The suspect has been arrested.

Police say no church services were being held at the time of the stabbing. The church was being used to bring unhoused people out of the cold.

No additional information is available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

