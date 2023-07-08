(KRON) — Authorities are searching for multiple suspects in connection to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The alleged robbery happened just before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of 98th Avenue.

At least two armed individuals went up to the victim and demanded their belongings, according to OPD. In fear, the victim gave their belongings to the suspects.

The suspects were able to escape in a getaway vehicle, OPD said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department at 510-238-3326.

KRON On is streaming news live now

This is an ongoing investigation.