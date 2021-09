HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple suspicious fires that sparked up in Healdsburg on Monday night are under investigation.

The fires were started in remote areas, firefighters remote. The city is currently in extreme fire danger.

We owe MAJOR gratitude to the firefighters in Sonoma County tonight – literally being everywhere at once.



Local agencies along with CalFire are staged in the Healdsburg area, prepared to jump on any new fire starts.



Please remain vigilant. https://t.co/TV7CbVzjpw — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) September 7, 2021

This story will be updated as information becomes available.