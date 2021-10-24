Multiple trucks blow over on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple trucks have blown over on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge as heavy rain and intense winds slam the Bay Area on Sunday.

CHP reports there is a severe traffic alert and an overturned tractor trailer and traffic collision on westbound I-580 in Richmond.

The left and center lanes remain blocked.

One video shows a big rig semi-truck on its side.

Another video shows a second vehicle, which appears to be a trailer, also on its side of the far left lane.

At one point, the front end of a third car blew off.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

No other details were immediately available.