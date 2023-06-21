(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating multiple crimes that occurred over the holiday weekend.

A total of four homicides were recorded with the first incident occurring shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of 14th Street. A second homicide occurred after 3 a.m. that same day in the 2100 block of 39th Avenue and an individual has been taken into custody in connection to the incident, OPD said.

The third homicide occurred in the 1900 block of 73rd Avenue around 2:45 a.m on Sunday followed by a fourth homicide on Monday around 6 p.m. in the 5000 block of Camden Street. All four victims’ identities are being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Multiple shootings also occurred in the City of Oakland. A juvenile was struck by gunfire just before 9:15 p.m on Friday in the 2200 block of East 12th Street. On Monday, an individual was shot just after 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 70th Avenue. Both victims are listed in stable condition, according to police.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, three people were shot in the 8900 block of MacArthur Boulevard. All three victims are listed in stable condition, Oakland police said. Anyone with information about any of the incidents are asked to contact OPD’s Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.