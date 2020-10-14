2 dead in Oakland shooting: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN/KRON) – Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:47 p.m. in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue.

Three people were shot, and two died in the shooting, according to police.

The Oakland Police Department will talk with KRON4 at 2:30. Check back for updates.

