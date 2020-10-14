2 dead in Oakland shooting: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN/KRON) – Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:47 p.m. in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue.

Three people were shot, and two died in the shooting, according to police.

Update on the shooting in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue. Three people shot and two are deceased. We will have a live update on OPD’s Facebook Live Page. pic.twitter.com/FbkL06UDur — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 14, 2020

Shots fired in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue. 3 victims reported at this time. Active scene. Media report to 84th and Birch. pic.twitter.com/l8oS2khs9Q — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 14, 2020

The Oakland Police Department will talk with KRON4 at 2:30. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: