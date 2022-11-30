SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced multiple charges against the 36-year-old man police allege hijacked a Muni bus in the Mission neighborhood on Friday, according to a press release.

“Ricky Dancy will be held accountable for his senseless crimes that endangered countless innocent people including bus operators, passengers, pedestrians and police officers,” Jenkins stated in a press release. “Although, I am grateful that there was no loss of life in this case, Dancy’s crimes are inexcusable, and we must send a clear message that reckless behavior like this will not be tolerated.”

Dancy is being charged with felony carjacking, attempted carjacking, grand theft auto, taking a vehicle without consent, two counts of vandalism and two counts of hit-and-run.

He is also being charged with six counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run, and misdemeanor driving without a license.

“After a failed Muni bus carjacking attempt, Dancy successfully commandeered a bus then proceeded to drive recklessly for several blocks striking numerous parked and moving vehicles,” the press release stated. “San Francisco Police pursued the bus before Dancy jumped out and led officers on a foot chase. Police officers were able table to take control of the bus and bring it to a stop before it collided with oncoming traffic at 18th and Guerrero. Dancy was finally arrested at the intersection of 19th and Guerrero streets.”

Dancy has been in custody since the Friday night incident. Prosecutors are seeking pre-trial detention at his arraignment today, according to the press release.

