Muni down due to major flooding in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Muni has announced that there is no service between the West Portal Station and the Church Station due to flooding.
Around 3 p.m., Muni tweeted that it was experiencing a power outage at the Forest Hill Station.
As of 5:42 p.m., stations are still being impacted by intense floods.
Bus shuttles are being used from West Portal Station to Van Ness.
Muni says it is working on clearing from the flooding.
Check back for updates.
Click here for live traffic conditions. Click here for KRON4’s Weather Center.