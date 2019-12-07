Muni down due to major flooding in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Muni has announced that there is no service between the West Portal Station and the Church Station due to flooding.

Around 3 p.m., Muni tweeted that it was experiencing a power outage at the Forest Hill Station.

As of 5:42 p.m., stations are still being impacted by intense floods.

Bus shuttles are being used from West Portal Station to Van Ness.

UPDATE: There is no #subwaysvc between West Portal & Church Stations. Van Ness Station has been cleared from the flooding. Bus Shuttles to support #subwaysvc from West Portal to Van Ness. We are sorry for the inconvenience. We will continue to update. https://t.co/PTLTGFub2a — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) December 8, 2019

Muni says it is working on clearing from the flooding.

