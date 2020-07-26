Muni driver expected to make full recovery after attacked over mask order

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco bus driver is expected to make a full recovery after being attacked with a baseball bat.

Police say a passenger carried out the beating after the driver demanded he wear a face covering.

Muni bus riders in San Francisco say, when it comes to wearing face coverings, most people are following the rules.

“About 99-percent,” one rider said.

But there always seems to be at least one bad apple.

sherry means/rider- “Some people don’t like the government to tell them what to do,” Sherry Means said. “You know, some people want to do what they want to do.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a city health order requires passengers to wear face coverings on public transportation.

But on Wednesday afternoon — a trio of bus riders apparently didn’t get the memo — or, simply chose to ignore it — and did not appreciate being approached by the driver who was eventually attacked.

“It’s unnecessary,” Evelyn Raglin said. “That’s just being ignorant.”

Police say the incident happened in the area of 11th and Division streets.

Three young men jumped on a bus without face coverings. And, police say after the 42-year-old driver asked them repeatedly to put on face coverings, he stopped the bus when they refused.

Police say one of the suspects spit at the driver and then beat him with a wooden bat.

Police say the driver’s injuries are non-life threatening and he is expected to survive.

“Some people get on there, and they’ll have it on and then they’ll take it down,” Means said. “I move away from them. I don’t want any trouble, because I fight back.”

“You’re endangering everybody else on the bus,” Raglin said. “And, I’ve got children and grandchildren, family that need me and I don’t want to be in the hospital.”

District Attorney Chesa Boudin tweeted about the incident, saying:

“Masks help protect all of us. Muni drivers are essential workers and, we will not tolerate these senseless criminal attacks. The District Attorney’s office stands with muni drivers.”

