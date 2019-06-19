Muni fare increase effective July 1

You’ll soon be paying more for if you take Muni!

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is reminding riders that select fares will increase starting July 1.

The fare changes are as follows:

Type of Fare Fare Prices as of July 1, 2019 Adult Single Ride Fare (Cash/Limited Use Tickets) $3.00 Reduced Fare Single Ride (Cash/Limited Use Tickets) $1.50 Adult Single Ride Fare (Clipper/MuniMobile) $2.50 Discount Single Ride (Clipper/MuniMobile) $1.25 Reduced Fare Monthly Pass (Muni only) $40.00 Adult “M” Monthly Pass (Muni Only) $81.00 Adult “A” Monthly Pass (+BART in SF) $98.00

Single-ticket fares paid with the MuniMobile ticketing app or a Clipper Card will cost 50 cents less than onboard cash fares and Limited Use Tickets bought through a Muni Metro station ticket vending machine.

SFMTA officials said the fare increases will allow the agency to “keep pace with labor and other rising costs to ensure the same level of Muni service for all customers.”

You can learn more on sfmta.com/getting-around/muni/fares.

