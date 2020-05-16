Muni increases service on some routes as San Francisco prepares to enter Phase 2

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Muni’s hope is that by increasing its service, it will continue help to support “essential trips” and also curb overcrowding, allowing riders a better chance at physical distancing while riding.

With several businesses opening Monday, Muni is going to start increasing services Saturday.

Take a look at the routes that will change:

8 Bayshore

14R Mission Rapid

22 Fillmore

38R Geary Rapid

49 Van Ness/Mission

N Bus

T Bus

Weekday frequencies on the following routes will be improved by two to four minutes, and they will all operate at frequencies of 10 minutes or less. Also, muni will re-instate the the 9R San Bruno Rapid.

Public health orders require Muni to limit capacity on vehicles to provide enough space onboard for riders to physically distance from others.

Muni is able to increase its services because staffing has improved, in addition to adding their bus cleaning programs.

This is going to be good news for riders who rely on Muni to take essential trips during this time.

