SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Free bus rides will be provided across San Francisco for New Year’s Eve this Saturday night, the San Francisco Municipal Agency (SFMTA) announced in a news release Wednesday. MUNI will be free from 8 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Those with Clipper cards are advised not to tag them on MUNI buses and trains because they will be charged.

MUNI will also extend service on the OWL Network from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Those bus routes are the 5 Fulton, 7 Haight/Noriega, 22 Fillmore, 24 Divisadero, 25 Treasure Island, 38 Geary, 44 O’Shaughnessy, 48 Quintara/24th, 90 Owl, 91 Owl and N Owl.

MUNI says the free bus program is geared toward the goal to “eliminate traffic fatalities.” More information about the free bus ride program on New Year’s Eve can be view HERE.

BART will also provide additional service on Jan. 1 with the last East Bay bound train running through Downtown San Francisco around 1:30 a.m. The last southbound train toward Milbrae will run through Downtown SF at 2:10 a.m.