(BCN) — For the 24th year in a row, Muni will offer free rides in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve to allow for celebratory drinking of alcohol without getting behind the wheel.

From Sunday night and going through to 5 a.m. Monday, Muni buses will be traversing the city to shuttle people home at no cost, with extra OWL bus routes running until the wee hours. Extra Muni subway service began at 8 p.m. Sunday and is running until 2:15 a.m. Monday.

A spokesperson for Muni said the agency was taking a cue from San Francisco’s Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic fatalities.

Since all rides are free, passengers are reminded not to tap their Clipper cards to make sure that they don’t get charged. Muni Mobile passes will also not be necessary. All Muni fare gates will simply remain open.

For a full list of Muni’s New Year’s Eve ride information and extra services, go to SFMTA.com/NYE.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.