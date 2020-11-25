Muni operator dies due to COVID complications

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Muni operator has died due to complications of COVID-19, according to the SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin.

In a video announcement, Tumlin shared a message expressing his condolences to the family.

The name of the operator and how the virus was contracted has not been released.

The family is asking for privacy at this time.

Tumlin says that the operator has been on a ‘long-term leave since before the pandemic had begun and had not come into contact with anyone in recent months.’

To date, 90 operators within the SFMTA have contracted the virus.

As an agency, Tumlin says the positivity rate is lower than the city as a whole.

Tumlin reminds all to continue to stay away from large gatherings, wear a mask, and wash your hands.

No other details have been released at this time.