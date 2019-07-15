Muni service restored at Salesforce Transit Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thousands of people who ride Muni to work everyday will be riding into the Salesforce Transit Center Monday morning.

The transit center officially opened back up Saturday, about 10 months after cracks were found in two steel beams.

The discovery shut down the transit center just 6 weeks after opening.

Ever since, people have been using the temporary Transbay Terminal.

On Monday the transit hub will only have certain Muni lines running through to the bus plaza, other routes will stop on nearby surrounding streets.

People are also able to connect to AC Transit, WestCAT, Greyhound, and Amtrak bus service in San Francisco.

The Salesforce Transit Center took 8 years to build and is meant to be the West Coast’s version of Grand Central Station.

Eventually it will bring CalTrain service from the peninsula and down the road California High Speed Rail trains from Southern California into an underground station.

This is the first day in months commuters will get to use the transit hub which is four stories and includes the rooftop public park.