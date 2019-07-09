Muni service returns to Salesforce Transit Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced on Tuesday that Muni bus service is coming back to the Salesforce Transit Center.

The service will begin this weekend on Saturday, July 13.

The bus plaza will be available for Muni routes 5/5R, 7, 38/38R.

According to SFMTA, those who ride to the ‘temporary Transbay Terminal for 25 Treasure Island route, AC Transit/WestCAT, Greyhound, Bolt or AMTRAK will need to cross between the bus plaza and Beale Street.’

This comes after repairs were made to the cracked steel beams found last September.