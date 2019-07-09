Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Muni service returns to Salesforce Transit Center

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced on Tuesday that Muni bus service is coming back to the Salesforce Transit Center.

The service will begin this weekend on Saturday, July 13.

The bus plaza will be available for Muni routes 5/5R, 7, 38/38R.

According to SFMTA, those who ride to the ‘temporary Transbay Terminal for 25 Treasure Island route, AC Transit/WestCAT, Greyhound, Bolt or AMTRAK will need to cross between the bus plaza and Beale Street.’

This comes after repairs were made to the cracked steel beams found last September.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News