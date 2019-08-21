Muni station to be named after lobbyist Rose Pak

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After 6 hours of debate, the SFMTA has voted to name a future subway station in Chinatown after lobbyist Rose Pak.

The station will be named the Chinatown Rose Pak Station.

Pak was a community leader who many credit with helping improve the Chinese Hospital, but not everybody is happy with the new station’s name.

Opponents of the name say that Pak does not represent Chinatown and that naming the station after her minimizes the work of others in the community.

One group says it has already collected 16,000 signatures from people opposing the name and that it plans to submit a ballot initiative to let voters decide.

The Chinatown subway station is not expected to be completed until sometime next year.

