Muni to expand protected bike lanes in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In an effort to make San Francisco streets safer, Muni plans to add 20 miles of protected bike lanes in the city over the next two years.

There are currently 25 miles of protected lanes.

By 2021, Muni plans to expand that with 20 more miles of safer lanes for bicycle riders.

San Francisco will also make efforts to educate the public about safe driving and street safety for cyclists.

City records show there have been 10 deaths involving cyclists since 2016.

