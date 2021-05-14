Muni to resume service in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco is making a push to restore public transit options.

When the pandemic hit, ridership on transit agencies, including San Francisco’s Muni, plummeted.

Over the last year, Muni has had to make a lot of sacrifices and adjustments but as the pandemic eases they are starting to ramp back up to meet expected demand from commuters and tourists.

Among the changes announced on Friday, Muni’s famous F line, which included the open-air cars that along the Embarcadero, will resume services on Saturday.

Also, Muni’s underground subway station will reopen on Saturday.

HeadsUp: Muni service changes take effect this Saturday, 5/15. Here's what you can expect (thread): https://t.co/tQtrjiMdFr — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) May 10, 2021

The N Judah line, which runs all the way across San Francisco, will now be fully restored and the K and T lines will be combined into a new KT line to streamline the system.

The mayor said Friday that getting public transit back up and running is key to the city’s recovery.

“This is a good day for San Francisco. We are on our road to recovery. We have a need to make sure our transportation system is up and running and getting us from point A to point B. I want you all to return to Muni. I want you all to be patient with us. We are trying to keep our cars clean and we are trying to make service work more efficiently,” Mayor London Breed said.

One final note, Muni has also made some small but key upgrades to the system.

WiFi is now available underground and Muni trains will feature new voice announcements.