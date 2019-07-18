Flooding causes major BART, Muni delays at Embarcadero station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Flooding at the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco caused delays for both Muni and BART riders Thursday morning.

Crews were testing a fire sprinkler on the Muni-level of the station when it malfunctioned overnight, according to officials.

The flooding caused water to pour down onto the BART-level.

Due to the flooding, BART trains did not stop of Embarcadero for about 30 minutes this morning.

By 7 a.m., BART trains resumed normal service in both directions.

Muni lines were not stopping at the Embarcadero Station.

As of 3:27 p.m., trains were stopping again at the station.

At 2:25 p.m., officials tweeted that they have capped the pipe.