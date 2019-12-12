Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Muni warns of crowded trains due to ‘equipment availability’

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Muni_driver_shortage_4_20181207032211

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you use Muni, you should expect trains to be a little more crowded on Thursday.

That’s because there will be an increase in one-car trains due to “equipment availability,” Muni officials tweeted early Thursday.

Officials said they expect “minimal impact on capacity.”

Muni usually operates two-car trains.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News