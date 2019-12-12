Muni warns of crowded trains due to ‘equipment availability’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you use Muni, you should expect trains to be a little more crowded on Thursday.
That’s because there will be an increase in one-car trains due to “equipment availability,” Muni officials tweeted early Thursday.
Officials said they expect “minimal impact on capacity.”
Muni usually operates two-car trains.
