Mural honors late actor Robin Williams 4 years after his death

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 06:31 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 06:40 PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - August marks four years since the death of Robin Williams. 

And there is a new mural honoring the late actor right here in San Francisco. 

The huge portrait was recently painted on Market Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. 

This is just one of many local landmarks celebrating Williams. 

Recently, a meadow in Golden Gate Park was named after Robin Williams. 

And the Rainbow Tunnel on 101 in Marin County is now named the Robin Williams Tunnel. 

