Murder charge announced in deadly attack of elderly Asian man in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect arrested for assaulting a 75-year-old man in Oakland earlier this week has been charged with special circumstances murder and multiple serious felony charges, according to the Alameda County District Attorney.

The 75-year-old Asian man, Pak Ho, was taking his morning walk in the Adams Point neighborhood when the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey, approached him.

Authorities say Bailey shoved Ho to the ground and his head hit the pavement.

Ho suffered a traumatic head injury and brain damage, and passed away on March 11.

Police later found Bailey who fled in a car through the busy streets. He was eventually taken into custody.

Bailey is also charged with robbery and assault from a crime that occurred on Feb. 19 — He is accused of breaking into a senior living apartment, violently pushing a 72-year-old victim, and robbing the home.

On Feb. 8, the defendant was being held to answer for robbery but was later released for home supervision.

Bailey has multiple prior felony convictions, according to the criminal complaint.

This case will be handled by the Special Response Team.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 12.