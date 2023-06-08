(KRON) — Murder charges were filed against a man who, according to police, shot a husband and wife outside their Antioch home. The 39-year-old woman was shot in the head and died at the scene on May 25.

“The victims and the suspect knew each other, and this homicide is likely domestic violence in nature,” investigators wrote. The Antioch Police Department identified the suspect as 46-year-old Brian Yacopetti.

“Yacopetti and victim had recently ended a dating relationship of several months. The victim and her husband were still legally married, but they had been separated for a long time,” Sgt. Price Kendall told KRON4.

Detectives learned that Yacopetti traveled to the victims’ home on Delta Fair Boulevard and an altercation broke out.

“During that altercation, the suspect fired several shots at a 43- year-old male resident, striking him twice. Afterwards, the suspect turned the gun on the female victim and shot her in the head,” APD wrote.

The killer fled from the scene and evaded law enforcement. The male victim survived his gunshot wounds.

Detectives teamed up with the United States Marshals Service and found Yacopetti in Brentwood. Yacopetti was booked into a Contra Costa County jail Wednesday with no bail, inmate records show.

After reviewing the case this week, the District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Yacopetti for murder, attempted murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The slain woman’s name has not been released by police because her family needs more time to process their loss, Sgt. Kendall said.