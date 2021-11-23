Charges filed in attempted murder of former Oakland police captain

The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced charges involving the attempted murder of Oakland Police Captain Ersie Joyner.

Three defendants were charged with the murder of Desoni Gardner and the second-degree robbery of Joyner.

On October 21st, three suspects approached Joyner at the Chevron Gas station 17th and Castro Street in Oakland and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

Police identified the suspects as Desoni Gardner, Kemandre King, and Marlon King.

“Joyner feared for his life and pulled out a handgun and fired at the suspects, striking Gardner. Gardner

collapsed and was later pronounced dead at the scene,” according to the press release.

The suspects then fled the scene in a car waiting nearby driven by Joshua Hayles, according to police.

Joyner suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but he survived.

Marlon King and Kemandre King were arrested and arraigned on Nov. 23 at the East County Hall of

Justice in Dublin.

Hayles was arrested in Texas on Nov. 19 and is being extradited back to California.

“Ersie Joyner was senselessly attacked and shot while being robbed. We continue to pray for his full

recovery. Our thoughts are with him and his family,” said District Attorney Nancy O’Malley in a

statement.