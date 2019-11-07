Live Now
Murder investigation underway in Vallejo

Bay Area

VALLEJO (KRON) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Vallejo Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 9:309 p.m. in the 1000 block of Alabama Street near Tennessee Street.

At the scene responding officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Vallejo Police Department is encouraging anyone with any information to contact Detective Craig Long at 707-648-4514.

