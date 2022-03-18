SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The man who Oakland police say shot and killed KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita made an appearance in court Friday. He is one of three men charged with Kevin’s murder. He was killed in November while protecting a KRON4 news crew in Oakland.

Joined by her daughter, Kevin Nishita’s widow, Virginia Nishita walked up to the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin Friday, hoping 25-year-old defendant Shadihia Mitchell would take responsibility for her husband’s murder.

However, Mitchell made a virtual appearance in court while he remained at the Santa Rita jail down the street. His hearing lasted less than two minutes. Mitchell’s public defender’s request to postpone the arraignment for three weeks was granted by the judge delaying the entry of his plea.

Nishita’s widow stated, “I’m hoping today that there will be clarity and understanding of this senseless act and other acts of violence.”

Mitchell was arrested in San Francisco on March 16th and booked into custody the following day. Oakland police say he is the one who shot and killed Nishita in Oakland the day before Thanksgiving. Another person was also shot during the incident but survived.

Police say two other men were also involved in the crime, Hershal Hale, and Laron Gilbert. All three have been charged with murder, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said in a statement, “they are being brought to justice.”

Hale was already in custody on other unrelated charges. His arraignment has not yet been set.

Gilbert is still at-large. We did reach out to the Oakland police department to see if there are any new developments in this case. They say not yet.

Mitchell is due back in court April 15th and, will remain in jail without bail.